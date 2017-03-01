Relationship Announced! Varun Dhawan says “I am proud of the special woman(Natasha Dalal) in my life and the world should know about her”!

Again and time there have already been conjectures made about Varun Dhawan‘s love life. I’m proud of the special girl in my own entire life as well as the world ought to know about her. It’s depressed that for many celebrities, their profession is taken by tips around their private life ahead. I do for dating someone n’t need to take the news. It’sn’t inspiring as an actor for me. If one reports a dramatic scenario – like I am able to comprehend, his girlfriend hit Varun. I am amused also. When Varun has opened up about his girlfriend this isn’t the initial time. On Koffee With Karan 5 also, he dropped important hints about the “unique girl” in his life and we all understood that he was talking about Natasha.

If reports are anything to go by, Natasha and Varun happen to be seeing each other for more than a decade! Yep, they’re youth lovers. Actually, their families also are aware of the love affair. Since there’s much to speak about. My professional life will be overtaken by it. I’m letting you know, my private life is extremely interesting. I understand if I reveal something about my private life, then individuals WOn’t be thinking about my work.