Revealed the plan! Tiger Zinda Hai to be shot in sub-zero freezing locations!

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who’s directing Bollywood star Salman Khan in “Tiger Zinda Hai”, says the forthcoming movie will feature scenes shot in subzero freezing places.

“Butterflies in stomach and a great deal of delight, packing for subzero freezing places ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. It is gonna be interesting,” Zafar posted on Twitter on Sunday, without giving the precise location of where he’s shooting.



Salman will come back to share display space with celebrity Katrina Kaif in the movie.

The shooting of “Tiger Zinda Hai” began in Morocco. This is a sequel to 2012 movie “Ek Tha Tiger”, that was directed by Kabir Khan.

Previously, Salman and Zafar worked jointly in 2016 hit “Sultan”.