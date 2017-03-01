Romantic LoveBirds! Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan to reunite again on screen!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and real life couple may come together for the forthcoming movie Gulaab Jamun of Phantom. According to reports, the wonderful couple has been approached by the studio for the movie which is directed by a debutant director. Both given their favorable nod and have enjoyed the narration. Formalities must be done and then an official statement will likely be produced. We can not wait for this treat!