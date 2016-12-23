Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia is “more powerful than any possible aggressor” because it’s modernised its atomic missiles as well as other forces.

Mr Putin was speaking at his huge, set piece, yearly press conference.

“It is no secret we have worked challenging to enhance our missile forces,” he said.

Considering that the US pulled from the ABM Treaty, he explained, “we’ve had to modernise our attacking systems”. However he also admitted that the US military was the most powerful on earth.

“If anyone is unleashing an arms race it is not us,” he said.

Remarking on the success of President elect Donald Trump in america, Mr Putin ignored the claims of the Obama administration throughout the campaign of a Russian hand in the hacking of Democratic Party computers.

“I have said before that the losing side is trying to find folks to attribute outside. They’d do better to try to find the issues among themselves.”

He noted the Democrats had lost ground in congressional elections at the same time. “So that is my work also?” he railed.

‘Many Americans possess exactly the same thought’

He’s formerly commended Donald Trump – .

“I do not credit that finding to myself,” Mr Putin reacted. “It means that lots of Americans have exactly the same thought about the way in which the world must be run, the best way to solve common issues.

“Thatis an excellent basis for building relationships between our two strong states.”

Mr Trump had spoken throughout the election campaign about that dream, he noted.

‘ with doping Issues ‘

When asked in Russian sport regarding the doping scandal, Mr Putin lambasted the whistleblower -doping lab.

“Do you understand where he worked before that?”

“In Canada! He came to Russia and… kept bringing in a wide range of filth. I could scarcely imagine that no one ever seen he was taking these prohibited materials across the boundaries of Canada or the US.”

The scandal caused Russian sportsmen being banned from some other occasions and sports in the Rio Olympics, and from your whole Paralympics.

In May Mr Rodchenko was interviewed by the New York Times, and he explained doping sportsmen had been part of his occupation.

Mr Putin declared that Russia did “have issues with doping” but Russia had “never created the difficulty of doping”, he added.

He explained Wada’s evaluations must be “transparent and monitorable”. “We must understand who’s being examined, do you know the materials, the results and what punishment measures are being taken.”

“Sport has to be cleansed of all politics,” he added.