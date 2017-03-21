SAD News for the FANS: Stunt Gone Horribly Wrong! Amitabh Bachchan’s Neck Is Badly Injured; He’s Unable To Sit Or Sleep!

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was seen wearing a neck brace, and he says it is due to some strained neck from stunts he did in his younger days.

All these are returns of old actions and stunt harms right in the time of ‘Don’ and other movies that came after that have called for my physical motions for actions actions going terribly wrong,” Amitabh wrote on his website.

Resulting in just about any action or motion or subjection to an uneasy resting posture, those vertebrae move about again from place, making it impossible for me to sit stand slumber rest in just about any place whatsoever,” he added.

Special effects are said by Amitabh and VFX has made work and an actor’s life simple. “VFX is high-priced material. Replication of each activity of the performer may be pre captured and through replacement made to seem real… You need never visit Mt Everest, but you might be set there on top,” he reasoned.