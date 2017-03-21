Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat gets raided by a ghost and leaves him s***t scared – watch video

Shah Rukh Khan is a star, him unsettles. He’s existed in the business for so a long time now that there’s scarcely anything that may make him frightened. Who understood he is going to be running scared of a phantom of all things. Yes, that’s what occurred at Mannat lately. A selfie video was shot by SRK where he is able to be observed when sounds are heard speaking.

Now before you get any ideas why don’t we tell you what just occurred. Shah Rukh was marketing his Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi costar Anushka Sharma’s forthcoming movie Phillauri in his own manner. That’s Shashi assembly SRK. Trust SRK to be convincing in a promotional video in this way. He gets the emotion that is fearful right you will fall for him. We’ve been seeing the video on closed circuit now. But we believe such things needs to be shared and so we’ve it for you also.

Shah Rukh Khan these days is commonly preparing with Aanand L Rai for his next. He’s nearly finished Imtiaz Ali’s picture with that’s one picture and Anushka Sharma we’re dying to observe. Nobody can get your heart flutter the manner he does in the age of 51. That way, a 50-year old guy seldom looks in actual life!