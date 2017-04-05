Shocking News! Athiya Shetty signs as Sonam Kapoor!

Athiya Shetty, who’s now shooting for her second movie Mubarakan, for Sonam Kapoor is frequently mistaken in London. The performer who’s now shooting on the final program of the movie with other cast members like Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D’cruz is usually attributed as Sonam Kapoor by fans.

When our source and the celebrity met on the set lately, she just told us an episode of how devotees would appear to her after which seem mistaken after she signed. Athiya began when asked for an autograph signing as Sonam Kapoor and had a humorous take on it. The celebrity just told a source close “Maybe, because we have exactly the same type of body and long hair and are both tall, I get mistaken for Sonam.” Actually, to make life simpler for herself, she’s determined to sign autographs. She said, “I only sign as Sonam. And I’ve told Sonam this and she’s good by it. We’ve got a pact.”

The performer was lately seen letting down her hair at the Mubarakan pre-wrapping celebration. Anil was among the very first guests to reach the celebration, followed Illeana and by Athiya . As Anil was seen dancing to his celebrated song the celebration was really an epic one My Name Is the Gallan Goodiyaan as well as Lakhan. Arjun danced to Chokra Jawaan and also took on the dance floor. While her dad was danced to by Athiya ’s Jhanjhariya and tune Hai Huk. We chose to allow a party before so the team could begin having some pleasure pack up.” And we shall finish firing and return in the 2nd week of April” to Mumbai

The movie will wrap in the next week on April along with crew and the cast will shortly come back to the bay.