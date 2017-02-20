South China Sea: US carrier group begins ‘routine’ patrols

The deployment comes after China’s foreign ministry warned Washington against challenging the sovereignty in the area in Beijing.

China claims islets several disputed shoals and reefs in the region.

It’s been building artificial islands with airstrips in the South China Sea to get several years.

The aircraft carrier was for activities with the navy and air force in Malaysia a couple of years back, in the South China Sea , and it has made 16 voyages to the area in its 35 years of US navy service.

US Defence Secretary James Mattis said during a recent visit to Japan the Trump government saw no requirement for “sensational military moves” in the stage.

The statement seemed to repudiate remarks on the issue from Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who told senators that China needs to be kept from reaching the contested isles.

“We encourage the US to not take any activities that challenge China’s sovereignty and security.”