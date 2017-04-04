St Petersburg metro bombing a possible suicide attack

A bomb maybe detonated with a guy whose body parts were discovered on the train caused the St Petersburg metro explosion, Russian researchers say.

Monday’s blast between two stations injured nearly 50 and killed 14 people.

Kyrgyzstan’s security service had got Russian citizenship and identified the defendant as Akbarzhon Jalilov, who was born in 1995 in the Kyrgyz city of Osh.

Russian researchers, who said he also planted another bomb which failed to burst afterwards supported his name.

In an earlier statement, the Russian state fact-finding committee said it’d reasoned the train bomb could happen to be detonated with a guy whose remains were discovered in the passenger car.

Details are emerging of the casualties, 10 of whom have been named by the fact-finding committee in Russia. They contain a guy in his 70s as well as two teens

Additional advice was revealed in regards to the train driver hailed a hero (see below in this post)

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in a meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Erlan Abdyldayev, said the strike “once again demonstrates the need for stepping up joint efforts to fight this evil”

Three days of mourning have been declared by authorities in St Petersburg.

The blast happened on Monday afternoon following Sennaya Ploshchad station had been left by the train.

Senior investigator Svetlana Petrenko told Russian media the train driver’s choice to carry on Tekhnologichesky Institut, to another station, had nearly definitely helped save lives, as it enabled individuals to be saved immediately.

Reporters were told by train driver Alexander Kaverin: “I simply followed the process. You may understand that this really isn’t the first terrorist act that we have had, there’ve been explosions so clever folks came up with processes that are clever.

“And these processes say that in this scenario I needed to take the train to the closest station. That is what I did. The train kept going. There was a bang and a lot of dust, but the train kept on going.”

Another worker who discovered the unexploded bomb and both Mr Kaverin will be rewarded for his or her activities, metro officials said.

Several thousand combatants from Central Asia have joined militants in Iraq and Syria. Some are recruited from among migrant workers in Russia, who could possibly be exposed to propaganda because of abuse and the injustice they face.

Even though the influence of the faith is definitely improving, this can be often wrongly seen as an indicator of the growing menace of violent radicalism, which effectively gets an equals sign between risk and Islam.

The reasons why violent Islamist groups are supported by Central Asians are complicated. Faith might not be always a significant one.

Per capita, more combatants have gone from some European nations, for example Belgium, to join militant groups in Iraq and Syria. And the Muslim population in Belgium is way smaller.