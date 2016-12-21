Strong is Beautiful! Priyanka Chopra Appointed Global Brand Ambassador With Yet Another Brand!

priyanka chopra Excited to come on board as the new Global Ambassador for @Pantene. We both believe that strong is beautiful and that every woman deserves glorious moments to pursue her dreams and to shine…*tosses hair back for the dramatic effect*LOL

Priyanka Chopra’s hair has become the envy of many! Thick hair that looks to at all times sit in the most flattering way regardless of when or where.

Here’s exactly what the performer needed to say regarding the her new part within hair-brand giant Pantene

“[Partnering with Pantene] is really a great brand fit as the brand conversations about being powerful and wonderful, and that I believe I’ve consistently said you need to be comfortable in your skin. Attractiveness is not indeed objective. Empowering girls by considering strength in a girl is the thing that makes her amazing, makes us a truly amazing fit.”

I tell my hair things to do. All over the planet travels, as well as within my profession, I can’t manage [ wild hair that is ]. So if I ‘ve my hair down to the red carpet in Mumbai if I’m in the cold in NYC, or that it’ll frizz up, it’ll go limp [to prevent that] I ‘ve amazing hairstylists working with products that are unbelievable.

We understand you are likely to rock it PeeCee, in your job!