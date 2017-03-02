Strong & Powerful Sonakshi Sinha’s this photoshoot is the best that we have seen in recent times!

March is a month when women’s Day is observed. It’s great to have one day formally dedicated to us, although not that we require a day to observe ourselves. She kept her ensembles, classy, and messages, clear without being pointlessly peachy. That’s precisely the reason why this photoshoot was loved by us. It drives home the message discreetly but effectively.

Akira, her movie, was one of our favourite pictures of 2016. She defeat on the goons so superbly that we had a new found admiration for the performer. It was the strongest girls-centric picture of 2016. Thus, Sonakshi looks perfect for this particular shoot. While Joshipura emphasised on body positivity, gender equality was taken up by designer Tahiliani here. Abraham and Payal Khandwala & Thakore used their motto tees to make a spot regarding the ability of females. Check the images out to understand why we have been going gaga over the photoshoot…