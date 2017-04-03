Terrorist Attack! St Petersburg metro explosion kills several

About 10 people have already been killed in a explosion between two underground stations in St Petersburg.

The committee said an explosive device was later located and made safe Ploshchad Vosstaniya, at another station.

President Vladimir Putin said all causes were being investigated.

First reports indicated there had been two explosions, one at Tekhnologichesky Institut stations and Sennaya Ploshchad.

A spokesman for the governor of St Petersburg said at least 10 people were killed and 50 injured.

President Putin was in St Petersburg before on Monday but is outside the city, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“I have spoken to the head of our special services, they have been working to determine the reason,” he explained, in a meeting with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

The whole St Petersburg clandestine network has been shut down, and Moscow metro officials said additional security measures were being introduced by them because of this.

St Petersburg’s metro system is the 19th most active on earth, with over two million passengers daily. Assaults have not been endured by it before.

Nevertheless, several transport hubs in Russia have already been assaulted. At least 38 people perished in a double suicide bombing.

Islamist groups claimed both attacks.