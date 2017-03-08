Today’s Special! Virat Kohli has posted a Women’s Day wish for his mother and girlfriend Anushka Sharma on his Instagram page!

The ace cricketer does not shy away from admitting the two most significant women in his life and our attention has been captured by his wish for his special ladies. Virat has posted his celebrity girlfriend on Instagram and an adorable message because of his mom along using a graphic.

His post reads, “Happy women’s day to each girl out there, but especially to the two most powerful women in my own entire life.

Now is not that a cunning message really?!

Interestingly, it’s in the last two months that Virat has began making his relationship. The substantially-in love couple were spotted holidaying together in Dehradun before in the entire year as well as the rumours about their betrothal were thick. Virat made his relationship entirely official when he posted an adorable wish to the occasion of Valentine’s Day for Anushka.

He’d shared, “Everyday is a valentine day in case you would like it to be.

The two posted a picture that had got everyone talking. Their combined appearance a year ago at the wedding of Yuvraj Singh also had raised many eyebrows.

On the job front, Anushka is gearing up for her second production enterprise Phillauri that stars Suraj Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh. Virat on the other hand is occupied with all the continuing India vs Australia series.