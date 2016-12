Pakistani Twitter have been silent for some time, but that was until it learned the schooling secret of President Mamnoon Hussain.

On Wednesday, President Mamnoon disclosed that he missed out about the delights of school life and has never attended school. Mamnoon, who was homeschooled, became the goal for trolls that were on-line, but also inspired some introspection.

Just in case you are wondering, here’s what went down.

Some folks were just outraged by his dearth of proper schooling.