US to ban laptops and tablets on flights from eight countries

US media reported intelligence collected abroad triggered the order.

It’s going to apparently contain all big electronic devices like tablet computers cameras, notebooks, DVD players and electronic games.

But smartphones and mobile phones will be enabled in carry-on luggage.

The Transportation Security Administration, which will be a part of Homeland Security refused to comment.

It’s uncertain the length of time it’ll be in place and which airlines would fall underneath the prohibition.

But Royal Jordanian Airlines tweeted that it’d prohibit passengers from carrying its North American flights to and from on most electronic equipment, CNN reported.

The tweet was deleted.

The Jordan-based telephone company stated that beginning on Tuesday, it’ll simply enable medical devices and cellphones .

The airline stated that tablet computers, notebooks, DVD players and electronic games should be assessed with luggage.

Royal Jordanian flights will impact to Montreal, Chicago, Detroit and Ny.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly apparently called congressional lawmakers within the weekend to spell out the journey security problems that prompted the electronic equipment prohibition, a congressional aide briefed on the discussion.

The newest prohibition continues to be for a number of weeks under consideration, in accordance with US media.