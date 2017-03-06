US psychologists claim social media ‘increases loneliness’

Social networking websites like Facebook Twitter and Pinterest are inducing more visitors to feel alone, in accordance with US shrinks.

A report indicates that more than two hours of the latest social media make use of a day doubled the likelihood of a man experiencing social isolation.

The study looked at those using Snapchat Instagram and Tumblr.

“We don’t yet know which came first – the social networking use or the perceived societal isolation,” coauthor Elizabeth Miller, professor of paediatrics in the University of Pittsburgh, said.

Or maybe it’s that their increased utilization of the latest social media somehow led to feeling isolated from real life.”

Theories in the report indicate the more time someone spends online, the less time they’ve for real world interactions.

Use may also support feelings of exception, like seeing pictures of pals enjoying an occasion to which you haven’t been encouraged.

The team challenged nearly 2,000 adults aged 19 – 32 about their use.

Professor Brian Primack, in the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, said: “This is a crucial problem to examine because mental health difficulties and social isolation are at epidemic levels among young adults.

“While it might appear that social media presents chances to fill that societal emptiness, I believe this study indicates that it might not function as the alternative folks were hoping for.”