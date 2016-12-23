World News: £60m ‘to tackle second homes problem’ in England

The authorities will be to introduce a £60m yearly fund to aid regions of England with elevated amounts of second-home ownership to “handle the issue”.

The cash was raised through increases in stamp duty.

Home Minister Gavin Barwell said this could help individuals who fight to get long-term lodging.

One third of the cash will go to southwest England.

This region, in accordance with the authorities, accounts for 21% of all second-home ownership in the united states.

Councils will dole out their share of the funds to community groups to spend money on the development of housebuilding abilities as well as construction.

Smaller amounts will go the West Midlands, London, the East Midlands as well as the North East.

‘Frustration’

The Department for Communities and Local Government reports that there were houses in England in 2013/14 second 340,000, its most recent amounts. This made up a rise of 98,000 in five

“The large number of second homes may be a discouragement for all who struggle to locate a reasonable house within their community.

“This new fund will help handle that by simply fostering supply and making sure community groups are in the heart of delivering new houses, so that it is a state that works for everybody.”

Throughout the initial year of the system, funds will concentrate on reviewing home demands in distinct regions and enhancing abilities.

It “must subsequently be utilized to provide home on the bottom for local people” through the second year.