US President Donald Trump has stood a year ago that Trump Tower was wiretapped by Barack Obama.

He told Fox News a “wiretap covers lots of different matters” and suggested more could appear in the coming weeks.

Mr Obama has denied former secret agent leaders and the charge and many lawmakers have said they’ve seen no signs.

Devin Nunes said on Wednesday he does not consider “there was a real wiretap of Trump Tower”.

Before this month, Mr Trump tweeted that his telephones had been wiretapped by President Obama throughout the presidential campaign.

He explained: “Wiretap covers lots of different things. I do believe you are likely to find some really interesting things coming to the forefront during the following fourteen days.”

Despite continued requests from reporters, the White House hasn’t supplied any evidence.

And Mr Obama was not being accused by him Mr Spicer said.

Mr Trump requested the claims to be examined by Congress included in an investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the election of last year’s.

Mr Graham said whether there was any signs of Mr Trump’s telephones being wiretapped and he’d make use of a court order to compel FBI Director James Comey to submit details.

Mr Comey guaranteed on Wednesday to supply responses in a classified briefing.

US intelligence agencies found that Russia ran cyber attacks against the Democratic Party within an attempt to help determine the election in Mr Trump’s favour.

Russia has denied any participation.

Mr Trump was dogged by claims that staff and his advisors had ties to Russian officials, but there’s been no evidence of any collusion between Moscow and his effort.