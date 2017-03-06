World News: Trump wiretap: FBI chief Comey ‘rejects’ allegation

FBI manager James Comey has rejected the claim of Donald Trump that Barack Obama, his forerunner, ordered a wiretap of his telephone before he was elected US president, US media say.

Mr Comey allegedly requested the US justice department (DOJ) to openly reject Saturday’s claims, as stated by the New York Times and NBC.

He’s believed to have asked for this since the claim falsely insinuated that the law broke.

The DOJ hasn’t remarked.

US media quoted officials as saying that Mr Comey considered there was no evidence to support the claim of Mr Trump.

Mr Comey will soon be to express it openly and from an FBI manager that is a startling rebuke of a sitting president, the BBC’s Nick Bryant reports from Washington.

He offered no evidence to support his claim last year that telephones at Trump Tower were bugged.

His tweets followed claims created by conservative radio host Mark Levin, including that the Obama administration “sought, and eventually got, authorisation to eavesdrop” to the Trump campaign a year ago.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer went to say there had been “quite troubling” reports “concerning possibly politically inspired investigations promptly ahead of the 2016 election”.

Did Obama actually order a wiretap?

All of the signs shows the reply is no. A spokesman for Mr Obama said Mr Trump’s claim charge was “simply untrue”.

A warrant, if it existed, would have already been ordered by the Department of Justice alone of the White House.

In this instance, taking into consideration the goal is supposedly Trump Tower in New York – which would undoubtedly have involved American citizens – this might happen to be difficult to claim.